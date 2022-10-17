“Turning 39, not married, no child, no relationship; I’m hopeless” – Lady weeps (Video)

A 39-year-old woman sobs bitterly as she describes how difficult it is for her to have a relationship and a family of her own despite being financially successful.

The distressed woman bemoaned the fact that she was getting close to 40 without being in a relationship in a video that was shared on social media.

In the video, the woman can be seen sobbing hysterically while driving down a highway. She expresses feeling helpless about her circumstances and begs God for help.

“I’m turning 39, Not married No child, Not in a serious relationship. I’m hopeless; Please help me God,” she wrote.

Social media users have taken to the comment section to offer words of encouragement to the embattled lady.

