UAE slams visa ban on Nigerians

News
By Ezie Innocent

United Arab Emirates Immigration authorities have slammed a visa ban on Nigerians and are no longer accepting visa applications.

The message was included in a notice sent on Friday, October 21, to the UAE’s business partners in Nigeria, including travel agents.

The United Arab Emirates’ immigration authorities disclosed that all applications are halted until problems between the UAE government and the Nigerian government are resolved, yet no explanation for the visa restriction was provided.

“All Dubai applications submitted are now rejected. It is general for Nigerians and approvals are on hold at the moment.

“Kindly advise your clients to resubmit C2=A0 applications when the issue is resolved between both governments,” it read.

A source from the travel service Wakanow reportedly verified the development to Punch. The source reported;

“It is true, it was issued yesterday. The Dubai immigration did not state when the ban would be lifted but for now, everything is on hold.”

