UI lecturer debunks reports he gifted students $100 for attending his first class

By Ezie Innocent

A lecturer with the university of Ibadan, Dr Bisi Olawuyi, has debunked reports that he gave his students 100 dollars.

Some hours ago, news made round across social media platforms that a lecturer had gifted 10 of his students hundred dollars each.

A Twitter user identified with the handle @peter_pentane had taken to social media to share photos of the dollar notes that had supposedly been given to the students.

Reacting to the news, Dr Bisi debunked the news dismissing it as untrue, urging Nigerians to disregard the claim.

In his words, Dr Bisi Olawuyi wrote:

“My attention has been drawn to a tweet circulating that I gave $100 each to 10 students. This is not in any way true. Please kindly disregard. Thank you.”

