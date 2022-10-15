UK-based mum nabs her daughter at shopping mall when she’s supposed to be in school

An online video depicts the moment an African mother caught her teenage daughter at a UK mall when she was supposed to be in class.

She claimed that the girl had informed her that she was taking additional classes at school, so she was shocked to run into her at the mall as she went to buy something.

In the clip, the woman called out her daughter’s name, Noel, and beckoned on her to come closer.

The student was astounded to see her mother and asked what she was doing there; however, the woman swiftly changed the subject and questioned the student to find out why she was at a mall when she was supposed to be in class.

The teenage girl said she just came to look around and her mum wondered if it was a tourist site.

The little girl was smiling as if she did nothing wrong and she even requested that her mum takes her to the car so that they can go home together, but the woman declined.

Another part of the footage showed when the girl approached her mother’s ride to enter and head home but she got an unexpected response.

The woman locked the door and refused to let her inside, saying that they did not go to the mall together, so why would she expect to follow her home.

Watch the video below:

Some netizens opined tha it may have been staged but others shared different thoughts.

IG user lyonn_ade wrote; Na Business Class nau 😂😂😂😂

preciiousofficial; It’s the “madam ma” for me

jennifermadu; The way she’s looking up and down.. she was probably waiting for someone.

mautindiamond; Okay…why expose your daughter on social media smh

iamaustine007; Sort out your family problem at home.

360kiddiesitems; Kai! I hail Naija mums in Nigeria. If na Naija, she go don collect like 3, eyes go just clear like sunrise 🌅🌅

love_is_a_brand; I will deny you! Immediately I hear Nuuu.. I run, she’ll stay confused 😂