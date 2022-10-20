As the ASUU strike has been called off, students of University of Port Harcourt have been returning to school in grand style.

One of the students was seen coming down from his newly acquired Mercedes Benz while a bouncer held the door open for him.

The bouncer still followed closely behind while he went to greet some friends that stood around the corner.

Netizens reacted to this post in several ways. While some hailed him for hustling through the strike and being able to afford a new car and an escort, others said the attention was unnecessary.

They added that they hoped he would be able to keep up the lifestyle till his graduation.

Some others claimed that he was just using the car and bouncer for a skit.

See video here: