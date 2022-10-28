Video of High school student advising classmates to do Yahoo Yahoo sparks reactions

A viral video captures secondary school students chatting about internet fraud commonly known as Yahoo.

The child, who is believed to be 16 years old, encouraged his peers to join Yahoo using any methods required.

He claimed that they can use “soap” to take advantage of the spiritual approach to making money in a popular video that has stirred uproar online.

Further implying that they shouldn’t feel bad about collecting the fake money, he said that God will comprehend.

Many Nigerians stated on social media that there needs to be a major reorientation and that his speech is evidence of how morally depraved the country has become.

Watch the video below:

Kevis0n23 wrote; I’m sure he doesn’t mean it!!

rozaeatlanta; Biggest mistake in your life my boy. Go learn a skill ❤️

invshine; Dude said use blood 😢

parker_ojugo; Omo bros this post no make 😢