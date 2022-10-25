“We ask God for forgiveness daily but we can’t forgive our fellow humans”- Actor Yul Edochie cries out

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has questioned why it’s so hard for people to forgive one another but they continually beg God for forgiveness and he fulfills their requests.

The actor, who received harsh criticism for having a child and marrying Judy Austin, has supposedly been making efforts to patch things up with his ex-wife, May Yul Edochie.

All of his attempts, however, have been in vain because May, the mother of his four children, has stated that she does not want to be forced into a polygamous marriage.

Taking to his Instagram page, Yul Edochie wrote: “We ask God for forgiveness daily and He forgives us but we find it so difficult to forgive our fellow humans. Life is too short to be bearing grudges. None of us will be here forever. Hope you’re all having a good day. ❤❤ and ✌️✌️ from this side.”

