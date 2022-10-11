“We do it for love” – Lady narrates how she got in bed with husband immediately after childbirth

A Twitter user, Black Woman, has opened up about how long it took her to be intimate with her husband after an Episiotomy.

She expressed shock when some women said that their husbands waited for up to 6 weeks. According to her, hers just managed to stay 3 weeks without intimacy.

She stated that it hurt her but she was okay with it and she didn’t need people saying they her husband abused her.

She tweeted:

“Y’all husbands wait 6 weeks? I’m in shock. Mine did not wait 3 weeks. My tear had not even heal. We do for love. Of course it was painful, no matter how gentle he was, it was very painful.”

After getting dragged by people who called her situation an abuse, she reacted:

“U guys should be calming down o. I was not abused, I consented. It should b up to d couple to decide when it’s comfortable. No be fight. How did we get to the “that’s an abuse” part biko?”

see post here: