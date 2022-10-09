“We go remind you” – Netizens react after Nkechi Blessing revealed that she had never fallen in love

Nkechi Blessing Sunday, a controversial Nollywood actress, made a recent comment about love after revealing her new lover on his birthday.

Days ago, the actress hinted to her fans about her new relationship a few days ago. In honor of the mystery man’s birthday, the controversial actress posted a photo of him on her Instagram page. She also appreciated him showing up in her life when she needed a friend.

Her fans trooped to her comment section to congratulate her for finding love again. She was quick to correct them, noting that she “was never in love before”.

she wrote: “Which one be finds love again. I was never in love before…na Now I fall Yakata like mumu make una leave me ooo… Feb 14 on my mind….a Queen and more was born in advance”.

Reacting to her claims, netizens asked her what she felt for her ex-boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan. others noted that they would remind her about her comments.

@teeto_olayeni: Gbogbo shalaye yi to what end???? So all the epistles and photoshoot na for wetin? Madam admit that your wrong and stop making excuses,it’s nothing wrong to fall in love and out of love… Just heal and be at peace with yourself first and love yourself it’s important

@segun_laughs This woman no dey drop where person go fit pick am. Anyways congratulations to you

@nosen2nv: She sure likes fine guys…Good luck on your new found love… Soja go soja come barrack remains….

@prettygifttyy: We see another drama coming up

@abc_realtorsng:feel like this men actually pay her for publicity.

@amydeekeh: Tomorrow she go deny say she no fall for this one..

@wf_annabelle An ozour at 33

@dazzletouch: Make Nkechi drop update for us. Where she dey see these men every 4 market days.

@gen.abacha All of us gather dey this platform we dey patiently wait for all the news from your arena

@detolanie: Omo!!! This aunty again

@opeyemmy_mayriam: Is good to fall yakata

but no fall for potopoto

@retha_medae: I don’t understand the second picture is the guy choking her badly or whatever.

@raineeyg: Na person pikin be this

@tontolofabrics Mouth go soon change and amnesia go follow

@kiddieslook_by_avic: Aunty like fine guys than money make we nr hear say I never loved him later oh

@oluwakarey: This woman dey irritating please

@pricelessami Make una help us save all these things for future purpose

@anis_sheru Loading.. loading.. loadin din din din loading..

@_wheezmart:This girl no get a single shame

@lkambeaut: Make una screenshot this one, tomorrow she go talk another thing

@shugakosa: Me counting my fingers, knowing that it’s 4 months and understanding that anything can happen within 4months

@ordufadennis You suck man toes and that one nor be love? Aunty relax once you see man you dey loose your senses.

@sexymessi6: Tomorrow una go break up, and u still wont allow us rest