“We’re soulmates” – Annie Idibia explains why she won’t leave Tubaba

Popular Nollywood actress Annie Idibia, the wife of legendary singer Tuface Idibia, has stated that they’re unconcerned about people’s opinions on their marriage.

The movie star hinted that she would not leave 2baba regardless of all the cheating allegations because what they have together is rare and that they are soul mates.

She revealed this in a post on her social media page while sharing a video of she and her hubby in a car.

Annie stated that she and tubaba love themselves so much and anything anybody says can never undo that.

She added that genuine love only occurs once in a lifetime and that very few individuals are ever fortunate enough to experience it twice.

Annie wrote:

“We love us so much, we no dey look any person eye #soulmates

True love happens only once in a lifetime, very few people are able to find true love the second time”

Watch the video below: