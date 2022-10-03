“What else does Tinubu need to do to prove that he is not dying today?” – Toyin Abraham tackles Peter Obi’s supporters

Toyin Abraham, a popular Nollywood actress, and filmmaker, has responded to the recent video of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in which he clearly showed that he is strong and healthy, dismissing speculations that he is unfit and may have died.

This comes following the radio silence from the self-acclaimed Jagaban during his opponent, Peter Obi’s One-Million-Man Rally across and outside Nigeria.

In a tweet on Sunday, the former governor of Lagos State also denied reports that he had dropped out of the presidential race in 2023.

The tweet was accompanied by a video of him exercising on a fitness bike.

He wrote, “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign. Well… Nope.

“This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One.”

Watch the video below:

Reacting to this, Toyin Abraham who claimed she’s not campaigning for Tinubu shared the same video on her verified Instagram and through her caption insisted that the APC presidential candidate is indeed hale and hearty.

The mother of one urged her followers to give Bola Tinubu, the benefits of doubts, especially concerning his health.

“What else does Tinubu need to do to prove that he is not dying today? I am not campaigning for any candidate, just jumping on trending topic o. I am just a responsible citizen with PVC and power to chose who to vote for,” Toyin Abraham wrote.