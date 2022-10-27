TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution…

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his…

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20…

“What I ordered Vs what I got” — Man says as he shares wife’s transformation after getting pregnant (Video)

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

Man compares how his wife looked before becoming pregnant as he recalls how he abandoned other women for her.

A man was shown in a viral video on social media mockingly comparing his wife’s look before and after becoming pregnant.

READ ALSO

Woman devastated as she discovers her husband is bedding…

“God should take my life if I try to get married…

The soon-to-be father lamented the change in his lovely bride, yelling in pidgin and his native tongue.

“See the girl that I married; the girl I left all the girls in Federal Girl’s college for. Who is this person? Is this what I ordered?” he said as he records his wife eating.

Watch the video below:

In other news; A man identified as Zeeeyaulhaq Nuhu on social media has made a post lamenting over the loss of his two little children.

He lost both kids on the 7th of July 2019 and on the 26th October 2022 respectively and he posted both pictures saying “I lose all my children”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution money

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his mum, says she…

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20 hours

Nigerian man who married older white lady in viral love story reveals she has…

Hundreds of angry customers besiege popular bank as huge sums go missing from…

Moment man ran back into his car after girl he took on a date showed his face…

Loved-up video of BBNaija’s Angel and Ozo gets tongues wagging

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“What I ordered Vs what I got” — Man says as he shares wife’s transformation…

Man showers praise on friend who stayed by his side in good and bad times

Ka3na blasts ladies who flaunt their men on social media

”I want real a wife, not baby mama” – Falz’ mum prays for him on his 32nd…

Oritse Femi’s wife dumps him for having two kids with his babymama while still…

Man devastated after losing all his children within 3 years

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20 hours

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More