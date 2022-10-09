“Why I am hiding my current boyfriend” – Tonto Dikeh spills as she reacts to Nkechi Blessing’s new relationship

Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has made a new personal revelation.

The single mother of one who is running for office in her state revealed that she is in a relationship.

Tonto Dikeh stated this in response to Nkechi Blessing’s sweet message to her boyfriend.

The controversial actress took to Instagram to show off her new beau, months after splitting with politician Opeyemi Falegan.

Commenting under the post, Tonto Dikeh celebrated Nkecki and commended her confidence.

She adds that she would have loved to share her man in the public space as well, but she would not want to get roasted by netizens.

In her words:

“Congratulations my baby girl, 🙈I Dey hide my own like aids make dem no use me shine again.. I love your confidence ❤️🔥🙌🙌

If I hear pim, I’ll arrest you when I become DG lmaooo

Happy birthday out bae”

