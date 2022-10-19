Nollywood actress, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, has revealed her reason for keeping her real age away from the media.
In her interview with The Punch Newspaper, she said she took a decision to keep all her personal affairs personal to avoid scandals.
“I don’t like talking about my personal life. My age is not known to the public and I am not revealing it because I see no reason to.
God has been faithful and I have been able to manage myself over the years. I have been able to stay out of scandals by being myself. I don’t go out of my way to do anything in particular.
“Being a celebrity does not affect how I view life. I have always viewed life the same way, irrespective of my celebrity status.”
