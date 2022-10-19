Why I have been hiding my real age for years – Actress Chioma Chukwuka opens up

Nollywood actress, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, has revealed her reason for keeping her real age away from the media.

In her interview with The Punch Newspaper, she said she took a decision to keep all her personal affairs personal to avoid scandals.

“I don’t like talking about my personal life. My age is not known to the public and I am not revealing it because I see no reason to.

God has been faithful and I have been able to manage myself over the years. I have been able to stay out of scandals by being myself. I don’t go out of my way to do anything in particular.

“Being a celebrity does not affect how I view life. I have always viewed life the same way, irrespective of my celebrity status.”