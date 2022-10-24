TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Ghanaian woman has revealed how she made the three men she slept with before and after conception to take responsibility for her child.

She said she did this because she didn’t know who exactly was the father of the child so she had to bring them all in to collectively take responsibility for everything that concerns the child.

She spoke during a live program on Oyerepa FM, where she mentioned the names of the men she had intercourse with before the child was born.

She confessed that since she couldn’t tell who was the real father of the child, she had to bring them all in since they contributed to the conception of the baby.

Netizens advised her to try to run tests to know the real father instead of making three men take responsibility.

 

