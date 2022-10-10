Why I spent 4 years in 100 level – UNILAG female student shares emotional story

Zainab, a student of Sociology at university of Lagos (UNILAG), has revealed why she spent four years in 100 level.

According to the young woman, she gained admission at the age of 16, but she will soon clock 20 in 100-level.

One of the reasons she gave for her stagnancy in scho is the constant strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Zainab said:

“It’s not just strike. When I got admission into the school, first they didn’t allow us to resume, second we had to wait for another year for second batch to resume with us. “When we resumed, lecturers didn’t come to teach because we were too much and now we are on strike lol.”

Watch the video below: