“Why only love can make me submissive as a feminist” – Erica Nlewedim spills

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Erica Nlewedim, a disqualified housemate from Big Brother Naija season 5, has issued a caution to any would-be suitors.

As a feminine feminist, Erica said that her first question to a potential date would be whether or not he has anything against feminists.

Erica claims that only love has the power to control her.

Taking to her Twitter account she wrote:

“First date question: Do you have a problem with feminists? Cos I’m a feminine feminist. Only love can make me submissive”.

A Twitter user then tackled her, questioning if feminists can’t be submissive.

“And is not being submissive feminism?”.

Schooling him, Erica stated that you can’t demand submission from people.

According to her, you have no right to ask for submission from others.

Erica noted how guys demand submission from the opposite gender because they are ‘Male’.

For Erica, submission is something she would give freely when it is earned.

“Don’t demand submission from people, you have no right to ask that from. Some guys ask females to be submissive simply cos they’re male and not that they’ve earned it. It’s something a woman will give freely when/if she feels safe and comfortable and definitely not to all men”.

 

