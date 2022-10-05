A lady has come out to stand strong against dating Yahoo boys who make a living out of scamming others.

She recorded herself admonishing ladies against falling in love with fraudsters who make gain out of the pain of others.

She stated that ladies who date Yahoo boys are just like them because they want quick money and gifts like human hair and expensive phones.

She added that instead of dating boys who have chosen internet fraud as their hustle, they should rather work hard for their own money.

There were so many reactions to this post as netizens took to the comments to air their views.

Joelilyofficial said: “If we no date them, who go come date them. No be you go tell us who we go date.”

Wendy_adamma wrote: “Na you go tell people wetin to do.”

See video here: