“Witches attack me in my dreams because I act witch roles in most of my movies” – Iya Gbonkan cries out (Video)

Veteran Yoruba actress, Margaret Bandele Olayinka also known as Iya Gbonkan has cried out over seeing witches in her dreams.

The thespian revealed this while speaking in an interview on her experience.

According to her, she’s constantly being attacked in her dreams by witches because she mostly plays the role of a witch in movies.

It would be recalled that years ago, Iya Gbonkan had lamented after some witches had supposedly tried to initiate her into their coven.

Watch her speak below:

Her disclosure has stirred varied reactions from cyber citizens:

seundreams wrote: “Just tell us say u be winch too”

unusualrita wrote: “Long over due God forgive me”

deliciouskitchen25 wrote: “Why won’t they come for you? When you play their part So well just like them in reality”