Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has welcomed a second baby with his manager, Jada P, and she shared a picture with their two kids on Instagram.

Wizkid’s manager and baby mama shared the adorable picture of herself and their two kids in black and white to celebrate her birthday.

She posted the picture with the caption, “Beyond a blessing. Thank you God for another year.”

Netizens gushed over the overload of cuteness in the comments.

They wished her a happy birthday and congratulated her on the arrival of her second child.

It is still unknown the gender or name of the baby as Wizkid never made a post on the birth of the child.

Some netizens tackled Wizkid for keeping his life too private adding that he may have secretly married Jada.

See post here: