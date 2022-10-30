Wizkid shares lovely family photo with Jada Pollock and son, Zion

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Ayodeji ‘Wizkid’ Balogun, an international music star, has shared a stunning photo of his baby mama, Jada Pollock, and his son, Zion.

It should be noted that the singer’s manager, Jada, confirmed their relationship a few weeks before the birth of their second child.

Despite Wizzy’s quiet life, the duo’s public display of affection has seemingly increased since their relationship was publicly confirmed.

In a recent Instagram story update, Wizkid shared a beautiful family photo like never before.

Wizkid first posed with Zion before adding a second photo that included Jada Pollock all glammed up in a stunning family look.

