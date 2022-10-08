Wizkid takes his 4-yr-old son, Zion to barbershop for his first hair cut (Video)

Nigerian music star, Ayodeji ‘Wizkid’ Balogun, has taken his son to cut his hair for the first tie since he was born.

The founder of Starboy Entertainment captured the 4-year-old boy sitting comfortably in a saloon while getting his hair cut.

Zion is his third child with the manager and baby mama, Jada Pollock who is currently pregnant with their second baby.

In the video, Wiz could be seen in a corner of the barbershop looking at his boy with some fatherly joy in his eyes.

See the clip below:

In other news, Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has confirmed marriage plans with his babymama, Chioma Avril Rowland, also known as Chef Chi.

The singer revealed this during a recent visit to celebrity pastor Tobi Adegboyega in the United Kingdom.

The couple paid a visit to the clergyman, who presented Chioma with a Hermes bag worth N70 million.

While Chioma was expressing her gratitude, the clergyman praised her, calling her the “real wife,” and Davido confirmed it, saying she is “100%” the “real wife.”