“Women need to start talking to other ladies; the urge to go naked is becoming like madness” – Yomi Casual

Popular celebrity tailor, Yomi Casual has expressed concern over the proliferation of indecent dressing among most women.

The socialite took to his Instagram page to exhort women to talk to others about the indecent dressings.

He lamented how some ladies go out to public places with dresses which leaves little to the imagination.

Yomi Casual wrote:

“To be honest i think women need to start talking to other ladies. My God!! What these ladies wear out these days calls for attention. Abeg whats this craziness about? U go to the eatery, suparmarket etc and they are wearing shorts and u can see their bom cheeks? whats wrong with these girls? Last time one came with a tshirt and just her panties under, even d security guy shook his head. Whats wrong ladies? The urge to go naked is becoming like madness..jeez!!!”