Yahoo Boy laments after collecting ‘credit alert’ juju from herbalist only for money to disappear from his account

A young man who is suspect it to be an internet scammer (Yahoo boy), is heard bemoaning the ineffectiveness of the charm that a babalawo (native doctor) gave him.

He requested the traditionalist to perform a charm so that he would receive constant credit alerts from people, but the opposite occurred.

The young man, rather than receiving numerous credit alerts, began getting many debit alerts from his bank account.

He was compelled to inform the native doctor who had made the charm for him that it had not functioned properly.

The young man who appears to be sweating profusely following multiple debit alerts can be seen in an online video bewailing while also leaving the babalawo a voice message.

Watch the video below: