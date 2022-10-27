TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution…

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his…

Leaked audio of Sandra Iheuwa begging ex-husband, Steve Thompson…

Yahoo Boy laments after collecting ‘credit alert’ juju from herbalist only for money to disappear from his account

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young man who is suspect it to be an internet scammer (Yahoo boy), is heard bemoaning the ineffectiveness of the charm that a babalawo (native doctor) gave him.

He requested the traditionalist to perform a charm so that he would receive constant credit alerts from people, but the opposite occurred.

The young man, rather than receiving numerous credit alerts, began getting many debit alerts from his bank account.

READ ALSO

Dating a man with regular job is just like using Android…

Yahoo boy heartbroken after girl he sponsored overseas…

He was compelled to inform the native doctor who had made the charm for him that it had not functioned properly.

The young man who appears to be sweating profusely following multiple debit alerts can be seen in an online video bewailing while also leaving the babalawo a voice message.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution money

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his mum, says she…

Leaked audio of Sandra Iheuwa begging ex-husband, Steve Thompson to take her…

Nigerian man who married older white lady in viral love story reveals she has…

Hundreds of angry customers besiege popular bank as huge sums go missing from…

Moment man ran back into his car after girl he took on a date showed his face…

“We ask God for forgiveness daily but we can’t forgive our fellow…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Yahoo Boy laments after collecting ‘credit alert’ juju from herbalist only for…

“Young ladies are broke because they spend all their money maintaining beauty…

“I haven’t been sleeping well” – Phyna laments over…

Where did you get money – Nigerian mum questions young son after finding out how…

Bella bags ambassadorial deal with Steve Thompson’s Royal Hairs (Photos)

“He’s our king” – Endowed lady replies those blasting her for declaring…

“The more I see, the less I understand” — Reactions as reality star shows off…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More