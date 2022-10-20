You are not a man of the house if you can’t offer your wife N500K — Francis Van-Lare

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular business magnate, Francis Van-Lare has opined that men who cannot afford to give their wife half a million naira are not the head of their home.

The US-based business tycoon took to his social media page to dole out his own two cents on what it truly means for one to be the man of his house.

According to Van-Lare, a man should be capable of being able to give his wife a sum of N500k immediately if he is truly to be refered to as the man of the house.

He further stated that men are meant to be the pillars of their home and not a pillow.

In his words, he wrote:

“You are not a man of the house if your woman asks you N500K and you don’t have it. Men are supposed to be the pillar not the pillow”

It would be recalled that he had made headlines after his marriage with a popular relationship writer, Amara Blessing Nwosu, had crashed.

