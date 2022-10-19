TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Drama as man discovers on wedding day that his wife-to-be has 4…

Man creates scene in bank after N1.7M reportedly vanished from…

Man in pains as he attends friend’s wedding only to see the bride…

“You have good character and you sabi cook” – Isreal DMW hails Davido’s babymama, Chioma (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Still on the reunion of Chef Chioma and Singer Davido, a video of Chioma cooking in his kitchen has surfaced the internet.

In the video, she was seen making a variety of dishes while Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, hailed her saying “you sabi cook, you can cook very well and you have good character. you have good character and you sabi cook. Opor.”

She was smiling and clapping and seemed so happy as she prepared the meal.

READ ALSO

Husband finds out after 10 years that wife has never seen…

“I for don run mad by now” – Lady narrates…

Netizens also joined in her joy in the comments, claiming that rumors of the duo getting back together might just be true afterall.

Others however didn’t seem optimistic about the relationship as one of the comments read:

@lovina199: “Davido no go marry u las las all dis igbo in-laws Dey will want davido to marry their sister but won’t allow their brother to marry another tribe.”

See video here:

@_the_amazon

#chefchi #chefchioma #davido #30bg

♬ original sound – _the_amazon

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Drama as man discovers on wedding day that his wife-to-be has 4 kids (Video)

Man creates scene in bank after N1.7M reportedly vanished from his account…

Man in pains as he attends friend’s wedding only to see the bride is his…

Confusion as man driving wife’s car meets her other husband who bought it for…

“Witches attack me in my dreams because I act witch roles in most of my movies”…

“I for don run mad by now” – Lady narrates how she escaped…

Chaos as husband nabs his wife in popular singer’s car

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Husband finds out after 10 years that wife has never seen her period

“I for don run mad by now” – Lady narrates how she escaped…

Laycon joins Grammy Recording Academy as voting member

Sabinus buys another Mercedes-Benz GLE a month after surviving auto crash

“You have good character and you sabi cook” – Isreal DMW hails…

Lady buys iPhone 13 Pro Max for her bestie to celebrate their anniversary

Lady devastated as bank tells her to pray after scammers emptied her account…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More