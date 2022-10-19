Still on the reunion of Chef Chioma and Singer Davido, a video of Chioma cooking in his kitchen has surfaced the internet.

In the video, she was seen making a variety of dishes while Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, hailed her saying “you sabi cook, you can cook very well and you have good character. you have good character and you sabi cook. Opor.”

She was smiling and clapping and seemed so happy as she prepared the meal.

Netizens also joined in her joy in the comments, claiming that rumors of the duo getting back together might just be true afterall.

Others however didn’t seem optimistic about the relationship as one of the comments read:

@lovina199: “Davido no go marry u las las all dis igbo in-laws Dey will want davido to marry their sister but won’t allow their brother to marry another tribe.”

See video here: