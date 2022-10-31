You know how much be polo? – Man slams girlfriend for carrying his expensive clothes 2 weeks into their relationship

A young Nigerian big boy was caught on camera yelling at his girlfriend for emptying his closet just two weeks into their relationship.

After a recent visit to his house, he discovered that she had taken the expensive shirts from his wardrobe and left.

The guy called her on the phone and insulted her for wearing his expensive designer outfits.

He asked his girlfriend if she knows how much they cost before she decided to take almost every shirt he owns.

He then took out the hangers and showed them to his friend, who had been recording him while he was ranting.

Watch the video below:

