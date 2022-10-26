TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Chioma what did you add in your stew?” –…

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution…

Man laments bitterly over girlfriend who bathes only once in 2…

You might be used for money ritual — Popular spiritualist warns women against sleeping naked at their partner’s house

News
By Ezie Innocent

Queen Okoro, a well-known Facebook spiritualist, has issued a strong warning to women who spend the night naked at their partner’s residence.

Taking to her Facebook page, Queen told ladies to stop sleeping unclad at their lover’s house because they are at risk of being used for money ritual.

READ ALSO

Popular TikToker Mimi dies after her boyfriend allegedly…

What a proposal! Man plans with SARS officers to arrest his…

She claimed that their lovers might do ritualistic acts like shaving their pubic hair or wiping their privates with a white towel when they are sound asleep.

According to Queen, native doctors are heavily requesting for women’s discharge and pubic hair to complete their money ritual rites so women should be on guard, and not sleep naked at a man’s house.

She wrote on Facebook,

“Any time you drink alcohol with your boyfriend or fiancee, pls don’t sl££p [email protected] , to avoid mmadu ibere aji ikpu gi nwee mee yahoo [email protected] or clean ṅụọ your ịkpụ with white pieces of paper or tissue.

“No talk say i no tell you or do free something for you. Na wetin dey reign now. They will tell them to bring your ajị ịkpụ to make his clients pay him wotoriosly and you sef you no go know. You go dey for bed with your atachiri ịkpụ dey reason love while him dey reason money.
“Ike nji ekwucha onu adighim. Off to my WhatsApp to continue taking down names for the new month rituals”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Chioma what did you add in your stew?” – Moment Davido asked…

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution money

Man laments bitterly over girlfriend who bathes only once in 2 weeks

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his mum, says she…

Leaked audio of Sandra Iheuwa begging ex-husband, Steve Thompson to take her…

Nigerian man who married older white lady in viral love story reveals she has…

“We ask God for forgiveness daily but we can’t forgive our fellow…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

You might be used for money ritual — Popular spiritualist warns women against…

“Choose a candidate and be proud of him, stop saying vote wisely” –…

Brand Influencer shares his response to lady who slid into his DM three years…

Moment man ran back into his car after girl he took on a date showed his face…

Hundreds of angry customers besiege popular bank as huge sums go missing from…

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his mum, says she…

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution money

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More