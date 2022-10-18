You must delete his number – Nigerian lady fights her bestie over suspicious behaviour (Video)

An argument between a lady and her best friend and roommate over a man was caught on camera.

She observed some suspicious activity between them and urged her buddy to remove the guy’s phone number.

However, the girl refused, claiming that she had no authority to demand that the phone number be removed because he is neither her boyfriend nor her husband.

But when the best friend refused the accuser’s attempt to forcefully grab her phone, she had to resort to physical violence.

She was the one who introduced them, the accuser had noted, so she asked her buddy to erase the guy’s phone number.

As their friends continued to observe, the argument became so heated that some of them had to step in.

Watch the video below: