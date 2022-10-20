“You will grow to be greater than me” – Davido celebrates son as he clocks 3

Popular singer, David Adeleke better known as Davido has celebrated his son, ifeanyi Adeleke as he clocks a new age.

Davido had welcomed ifeanyi with his third baby mama, Chioma Rowland in 2019 after welcoming two girls.

As his son turns three years today, October 20, Davido has taken online to share adorable photos of the celebrant while saying a word of prayer for him.

He prayed for a perfect health and perpetual happiness for the little ifeanyi.

OBO also prayer that ifeanyi grows to become even greater than him.

In his words:

“I pray with all my heart that God grants you perfect health and pure happiness for as long as humanly possible. You will grow to be greater than Me , Happy birthday, son @davidifeanyiadeleke !!! #BIG3”

