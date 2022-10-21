Young man seen frowning after surprising girlfriend with birthday package

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Varied reactions have trailed a viral video of a young man’s facial expression after surprising his girlfriend on her birthday.

The young man visited his girlfriend’s home with a trumpeter who played out sweet birthday tunes for her while he, the boyfriend, rained money on her as she turned a new age.

Although she hid her face in shyness and later gave him a hug in a video that appeared online, he continued to frown.

He didn’t appear to be joyful, and the lack of even a forced smile on his face prompted inquiries from online users.

He still managed to rained his girlfriend with mint naira bills while the trumpeter was still playing.

Watch the video below:

ogidan_topman; Richie they reason am for mind say iyayin 😂 I don do panranran for her 😂 no joy

horpieofficial; Smile ke😂 u sabi whr Richie see mint

butterscotch_cherry; I never collect paranran for my life before 😢…..God when

a_h_m_a.d; Why Richie come frown face 😂😂 na Lapo money you use do panranran😂

