Young man vows to ensure his woman remains a housewife, says ‘I’m a traditional man’

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A man who goes by the name King Dubie has said that when he gets married he will ensure his partner remains a stay-at-home wife.

He declared that he has already started the necessary investments to make his dream of getting a housewife a reality.

Dubie claims that he is a traditional man who only desires to take on the responsibility of supporting his family.

The young man took to the micro blogging platform, Twitter, to note that his partner will not do any work and that is how he likes it.

In his words, he wrote; ”I will get married and my wife will be a house wife. That’s my choice …, I’m already making the necessary investments.. I’m a traditional man … and this is the best thing… I will provide for my family. Wifey won’t work. Now y’all should drag your keypad.”

Tweeps queried him about his plans and he replied to them:

@VenitaJacinta; 🤓🤓🤓🤓. Then tomorrow when you give birth to a female child and wants her to become a medical doctor, when she does, you better accept if she tells you, she wants to be a full house wife. 🤓🤓🤓

KingDubie; I will accept her choices. As long as she doesn’t talk about hook up .. or goin to live with a man who isn’t her husband

@BodeAfolabi2; So your wife doesn’t have ambitions or goals of her own? As a traditional man you suppose be herbalist.

@kingdubie_; Women have ambitions too … and that should be a happy home with happy kids. Women never find that everlasting Joy if they don’t get to have a family at the end .., no matter the fame and money

