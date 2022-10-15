TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Late Rico Swavey’s girlfriend shares her last WhatsApp…

“His friend and a good samaritan recorded the video” – Hospital…

BBNaija’s Angel shares her experience at the same hospital…

“You’re supposed to be in school” – Drama as mother bumps daughter at the mall (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady identified as @Queen_already1 on TikTok caught her daughter Laurel at the mall after she told her she was in school for extra classes.

The lady had gone to the mall to do some shopping only to find her daughter whom she thought was in school.

Sharing the video on TikTok, the mother said;

READ ALSO

“I want to farm” – John Dumelo’s…

Man returns to primary school after wife left him because…

“I saw my daughter at the mall whilst she told me they are doing extra classes in school”.

Her daughter looked so surprised to see her mother and asked her what she came to do there.

Reacting to the video @Phaphatana said:

“Going to the mall is part of the extra class 😂😂😂They are doing life orientation.”

@Rude_heart👅🧣:”Is good I’ve found her there, what if something happens to her there whiles you think she’s in school.”

See video here:

@queen_already1

♬ original sound – Queen_already1

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Late Rico Swavey’s girlfriend shares her last WhatsApp chats with Rico as…

“His friend and a good samaritan recorded the video” – Hospital where Rico…

BBNaija’s Angel shares her experience at the same hospital late Rico…

Nigerian man gifts his lover brand new car and N1 million cash (Video)

Nigerian mum calls out teachers eating her son’s food in school

“Nigeria has killed this young man” – Uti Nwachukwu reacts to Rico…

Drama as young man who gives girlfriend N50k per month catches her cheating…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“You’re supposed to be in school” – Drama as mother…

Popular businessman, IVD’s wife, Bimbo is dead

“I am way finer than Hushpuppi” – Portable brags after getting…

“UNILAG failed my friend” – Lady calls out school over…

Burna Boy opened the way for Wizkid – Rapper, Candy Bleakz claims, fans react

UK-based mum nabs her daughter at shopping mall when she’s supposed to be in…

Nigerian man gifts his lover brand new car and N1 million cash (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More