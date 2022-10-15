“You’re supposed to be in school” – Drama as mother bumps daughter at the mall (Video)

A lady identified as @Queen_already1 on TikTok caught her daughter Laurel at the mall after she told her she was in school for extra classes.

The lady had gone to the mall to do some shopping only to find her daughter whom she thought was in school.

Sharing the video on TikTok, the mother said;

“I saw my daughter at the mall whilst she told me they are doing extra classes in school”.

Her daughter looked so surprised to see her mother and asked her what she came to do there.

Reacting to the video @Phaphatana said:

“Going to the mall is part of the extra class 😂😂😂They are doing life orientation.”

@Rude_heart👅🧣:”Is good I’ve found her there, what if something happens to her there whiles you think she’s in school.”

See video here: