By Shalom

A 25 year old lady named Ogechi Chidebe has revealed how she unknowingly married and had a child for a kidnapper.

In an interview with Vanguard Newspaper, she narrated how she met the man and how he kidnapped her baby, Chidera.

She said:

“I met the father of my child sometime last year, around April. I met him in Onitcha. When I met him I just finished my final year exams then.

“He called me that night, threatening that I should go and report that I will not see her till next 20 years that from now on it’s only in video call I’ll be seeing her. He even called me on video call. He used another line to call me. They were in the move, he and one woman and one man. I don’t know where they were going to but they were on the road.”

Breaking down in tears she continued:

“After I posted his picture people started coming out and saying that they know him, that he’s a kidnapper. Someone said he stole a car from them, stole money. That he’s even married. Brought out his pictures and everything. 

His name is Ifeanyi Christopher Obinna. I’m not sure what I know about him again because everything shown online now proves that he’s fake. 

Today is going to make it one week, I’ve still not seen Chidera.” 

I discovered my ‘husband’ is a kidnapper after he drugged me and stole our baby

