28-year-old lady set to divorce husband 5 months into marriage after finding out she’s older than him

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A 28-year-old woman feels hurt and betrayed because the man she tied the knot with had lied to her about his age.

He claimed to be 32 years old when they first started dating, but she discovered five months into their marriage that he is actually younger than she is.

The woman in the story, according to a friend who heard it, is not upset because she is older than her husband; rather, she is upset that he was not upfront with her about his age.

Now that the truth is out, the wife is even angrier at him for not feeling regret.

She is reportedly considering divorcing her husband because she finds the alternative—living with him as a stranger—uncomfortable.



”So… She got married to this guy. During courtship the guy told her he was 32 while the girl was 28.

Five months into marriage she found out the guy lie about his age, she isn’t mad about the fact that he lied but she is older than him… and she hates the fact that he is not even sorry for what he did. She is literally confused if to live with him like a stranger or end the marriage. She feels she is married to her younger brother.”

