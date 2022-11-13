2face Idibia’s birthday message to Annie Idibia upsets fans

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Musician and brand ambassador 2face Idibia upset some of his fans by how he wished his wife, Annie Idibia, a happy birthday.

2face Idibia in his birthday message to Annie had written, “birthday blessings my Queen.
Nothing do u” and many fans wondered why the caption had no soul.

They compared his caption to that of Annie his wife, who always goes the extra mile to write epistles on social media in celebration of his birthdays.

One Remi wrote “Baba, use better pictures for our African Queen ooo”

One Malaika wrote “More caption plzzz, she always writes captions on ur pics and birthdaysss”

One Joanna wrote “What type of pic is this she deserve a better pic caption pls …. happy blessed birthday queen”

One Chiamaka wrote “If my husband wishes me happy birthday like this, we will have problems”

While One Boss chich in his defense wrote “Anyone who knows Tuface, knows he doesn’t write much for captions… and it’s just mostly “hailings” … I see you” “you too much” “one love” .. things like that… But he could have at least put this emoji” ❤️”🙄”

