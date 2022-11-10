TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A 39-year-old mentally unstable woman has reportedly set a two-story building ablaze in Uwani, Enugu, Nigeria.

Some people had tried to move the woman to a psychiatrist hospital but she was so adamant and resistant as she violently set fire to the building.

No one was reported to have died in the incident that occurred at Bigard Seminary Avenue by Hassan Lane Uwani, Enugu, but properties that worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Reports have it that the fire affected only the last floor of the building and would have spread to the entire house and adjoining buildings if not that residents quickly raised an alarm and the State Fire Service were quick enough to bring the situation under control.

 

