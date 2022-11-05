“After this one, I no do again” — Pregnant woman tears up over labour pain (Video)

As she wails in labor pain, a heavily pregnant woman swears she will give up on childbirth after the birth of her current child.

A viral social media video captured the moment a pregnant woman decided not to have any more children.

The woman in her husband’s arms at the hospital weeps, insisting that this is her last delivery.

“After this one, I surrender; I no do again o. Wetin dey pain me you dey there dey laugh,” she said with tears gushing out of her eyes.

Watch the video below …

