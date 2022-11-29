“All I See Is Love” – Nigerians gush over loved up video of Davido and Chioma (Video)

A video of the newly married Nigerian singer, Davido, and his wife, Chioma all loved up at his uncle’s inauguration festivities went viral, leaving many excited.

The internet hasn’t stopped talking about the couple since they made their first public appearance over the weekend.

Mr and Mrs David Adeleke were seen on the dance floor, with Davido hugging her tightly.

Chioma, who is still upset, appeared uneasy and uncomfortable as Davido tried to encourage her.

Many people have fallen in love with the video as they drool over the famous couple.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, One Ruth Roberts wrote, “There’s love here

One Princess Jewel wrote, “Davido loves her am happy

One Big Lizz beauty wrote, “Is the way his holding her for me 🥰🥰🥰😊😊. My fave

One Nkem Dilim Ifeoma wrote, “All I see is love

One Brown Iwales wrote, “Chai these two too love themselves. Mr and Mrs David Adeleke. It can only be God, two love birds. My babies my favorite couple. Chivido Addict till infinity

One Linda Whyte wrote, “Love lives here. Mr/Mrs Adeleke, Chioma and Davido God bless u both May you never lack happiness in ur life. Stay happy forever

One Victoriah wrote, “I can feel the love between Davido and Chioma. That which the enemies thought they took away will come back to them in triple fold. Unbreakable

One cleaning in Lagos wrote, “Satan once again you have. Failed if name, I for don give up from being Satan self….na so so fail fall up and down… God abeg oh

One Dinma Online fashion and fabrics wrote, “Chai Davido really loves her Chioma