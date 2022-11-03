Anybody waiting to hear bad news concerning me will die prematurely — Judy Austin fumes

Judy Austin, Yul Edochie’s second wife, fumes as she declares her new month’s prayer aimed at naysayers waiting for her demise.

This follows the reactions to her son’s DNA test, after which her ex-husband claimed to be the father of her child.

Judy Austin, who had wished her fans a happy new month in a post at the start of the month, edited the same post with a new focus after a day.

In an edited new month post, the actress wished evil on those who wished her bad news about herself and her family.

“Happy new month my bunnies

:

My prayer for this month:

Anybody waiting to hear bad news concerning I, my family and my fanmily will die waiting in Jesus Name Amen!!!

:

Premature deaths is not our portion in Jesus Name Amen.

:

Wishing us prosperity and divine blessings and good health this new month Amen,” she wrote while sharing a video.

