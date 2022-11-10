Asake’s look-alike fumes after being cornered by fans seeking money (Video)

A man who bears almost the same look as popular singer, Asake, has cried out after being cornered by fans who insisted that he gives them money.

A video making the rounds on the internet captured the moment people who had mistaken him for the real Asake restricted his movement.

While lamenting, the Asake’s lookalike stated that he has spent more on his trip than planned due to constant extortion from people who insisted that he’s the singer.

Fans could be seen milling about the car waiting to be tipped by the man who they all mistook for Asake.

He was seen pleading with the driver to maneuver his way from the teeming, mistaken fans and to safety.

Watch the video below;