“Baby girl for life” — Toke Makinwa says as she marks 38th birthday with breathtaking shoot (Video)

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has reeled out stunning birthday shoots as she marks a new age.

The reality star took to her social media page to regale her fans and followers with sizzling photos as she expressed joy of turning 38 years.

The compère of 2022 Gilder Ultimate Search show in a pre-birthday post enthused about being a baby girl for life.

She wrote: “The baby girl for life 🎉🎉🎉🎉

Saying goodbye to 37 in a couple of hours, it’s been real ✌🏽.

See you all on the 38th floor 😘.”

Watch the video below:

Her many adoring fans have taken to the comment section to wish her a happy birthday.