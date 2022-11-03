TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

There may be more tragedy – Prophet who prophesied death of…

“Where were they?” Nigerians ask questions as video of Ifeanyi…

Cheating father dumbfounded as children confronts him, displays…

“Baby girl for life” — Toke Makinwa says as she marks 38th birthday with breathtaking shoot (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has reeled out stunning birthday shoots as she marks a new age.

The reality star took to her social media page to regale her fans and followers with sizzling photos as she expressed joy of turning 38 years.

The compère of 2022 Gilder Ultimate Search show in a pre-birthday post enthused about being a baby girl for life.

READ ALSO

Otedola rents N2.2billion yacht to mark 60th birthday

Actor Odunlade Adekola celebrates wife with a beautiful note…

She wrote: “The baby girl for life 🎉🎉🎉🎉
Saying goodbye to 37 in a couple of hours, it’s been real ✌🏽.
See you all on the 38th floor 😘.”

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Her many adoring fans have taken to the comment section to wish her a happy birthday.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

There may be more tragedy – Prophet who prophesied death of Ifeanyi speaks…

“Where were they?” Nigerians ask questions as video of Ifeanyi with his nanny…

Cheating father dumbfounded as children confronts him, displays evidence on big…

Wizkid makes heartbreaking post amid death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi

The revelation was taken for granted – Davido’s foster brother…

Police releases 6 of Davido’s staff over death of Ifeanyi, detains 2

Don’t bury Ifeanyi, bring him to my church – Prophet orders Davido

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“She said she was coming to your house” – Nigerian mother confronts…

Nigerian man arrested for killing his mother in the UK

“Baby girl for life” — Toke Makinwa says as she marks 38th birthday with…

I went into ‘runs’ because my boyfriend has never given me a dime – Nigerian…

Man who won $30m lottery wears cartoon costume to hide identity from wife and…

Man shocked as lady writes her name and number on his car, asks him to call her

Man in pain as his new pot of food gets ravaged by ants

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More