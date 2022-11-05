Beautiful moment Mr. Eazi performs for the Otedolas on board ‘Christina O’ yacht during Femi Otedola’s birthday (Video)

A video that surfaced online shows the beautiful moment popular singer, Mr Eazi serenades the Otedolas on board Christina O’s yacht during Femi Otedola’s 60th birthday.

It would be recalled that the business magnate rented the luxury ship to mark his birthday; his daughter, Cuppy had revealed that it had always been her father’s dream to sail on the magnificent ship.

Mr Eazi who also joined the family to celebrate serenaded them with his hit song ‘Legalize’ while singing alongside his fiancée, Temi Otedola, and other members of the family.

Cheers and accolades soon followed his wonderful performance after he was done.

Watch the video below:

See the photos below: