Beauty gushes as she receives romantic note and gift from Dotun (Video)

Reality TV star, Beauty, who recently bagged an ambassadorial deal has flaunted a gift from her colleague Dotun.

He sent her the gift to congratulate her on her recent win and the gift came with a romantic note attached to it.

Beauty gushed over the romantic gesture as she showed her fans the gift which was a box of beautiful jewelry.

“Oh my God guys. So I just got home to this very cute gift. And guess who sent it to me…Dotun”, she said.

She went ahead to read out the note attached to the gift.

“Hey Beauty, congratulations on many wins, more to come. With love from your friend, Dotun.”

She gushed over her lovely new jewelry and promised to rock it with nice and classy outfits.

See video here: