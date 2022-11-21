“Being a virgin at 25 is not a flex” – Young influencer, Maliya

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian influencer identified as Maliya Michael has stated that being a virgin at 25 is not something to brag about.

According to her, someone who is above 20 is already an adult and should have adequate knowledge of what s*x entails.

She went ahead to tackle ladies who only see their virginity as a flex, without striving to build other aspects of their lives.

In her words:

“You’re telling me to be a virgin because it will give me a chance with human beings and they will see me as a better person because I have not had s*x and I’m 25. That’s embarrassing.

“At this age, you should understand what s*x means you are an adult. It is not a flex. We were taught to see it as a flex but it’s not.”z

