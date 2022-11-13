Bolanle Ninalowo gifts wife mansion for 18th wedding anniversary

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo gave his wife a mansion in the US as a gift today, November 13, 2022, in honor of their 18th wedding anniversary.

The actor bragged about the mansion on social media, giving God the glory for making the purchase possible. He also vowed to buy his wife a new home in Beverly Hills.

“God did! Next am buying her a house in Beverly Hills, I am still working. Crib home and abroad”, Bolanle Ninalowo wrote.

Congratulatory messages have poured in from his colleagues in the industry.

Watch the video below …

 

Earlier on, the Actor offered his followers some relationship advice. He revealed the flaws in his marriage for the first time as he dished out some advice on relationships.

