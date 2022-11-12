TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A groom surprised everyone at his wedding after deciding to walk down the aisle in a very controversial and uncommon way.

He arrived in a coffin and was carried in same coffin down the aisle to the altar. The guests stared in awe as the groom was being led in.

In the treading video, the groom came out of the coffin dressed nicely as expected of a groom.

Netizens didn’t seem to like this much.

Jisosness said:

“God forbid. Life and death have nothing in common. For the coffin was created strictly for the dead and not the living. It all seems like a stunt until another news comes up about his death. For instincts gives us idea of the future while spirits align with our belief. I say it again, may God help forbid it for him.”

