Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady named Mo on Twitter shared some photos from a wedding claiming that the groom was in suspicious positions with his best man.

She stated that it was too obvious for the bride not to see which makes her so sure that the bride is just ignoring the signs of his alleged s*xuality.

She posted saying:

“I thought it was a mistake but aii Girl is ignoring all this signs for the sake of the ring.”

The groom was seen holding his best man by the waist and they kept their heads close to each other, a position which people claimed should be with his wife instead.

Some added that his wife must have been aware but chose to ignore it so she could be married.

See photos here:

