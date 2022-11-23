Buhari unveils new design of N200, N500 and N1,000 notes (Photos)

Special Assistant to Muhammadu Buhari, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bashir Ahmad has revealed the new Nigerian currency on Twitter.

Sharing pictures of the naira notes, he wrote:

“The redesigned 200, 500, 1,000 naira notes”

The released new notes was however rejected by most netizens. According to them, the redesigned notes were only ‘dyed’.

Olisa said, “Is English this hard? This is not redesigned; it’s colour changed……all designs, font type and positions are the same. Please if am wrong a professionally designer should correct me…..all I can see is colour change.”

Another user said, “So, all this reprinting of Naira higi haga going on in the country was just to add colour to it and that’s all, nothing like changing of bill size or faces on it? Something that my ex Philomena can do with a Snapchat filter. Chai. Nsogbu 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️”

Another user added, “You guys could have done better. What is redesigned here? Where is the concept or design structure? Y’all just added a filter and saying this is a redesign? Many of us know how to handle InDesign and psp so calling this a redesign is appalling. This is saddening Bash.”

See Tweet below: