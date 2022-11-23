TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Which kind yansh be this?” – Ini Edo dragged…

“I started seeing magg0ts” – Lady shares…

“I have never laughed this hard in a long time” – Nkechi…

Buhari unveils new design of N200, N500 and N1,000 notes (Photos)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Special Assistant to Muhammadu Buhari, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bashir Ahmad has revealed the new Nigerian currency on Twitter.

Sharing pictures of the naira notes, he wrote:

“The redesigned 200, 500, 1,000 naira notes”

READ ALSO

Nengi reacts after being called out for allegedly being…

Wetin dey worry you – Skiibii fumes at big boy who ‘stoned’…

The released new notes was however rejected by most netizens. According to them, the redesigned notes were only ‘dyed’.

Olisa said, “Is English this hard? This is not redesigned; it’s colour changed……all designs, font type and positions are the same. Please if am wrong a professionally designer should correct me…..all I can see is colour change.”

Another user said, “So, all this reprinting of Naira higi haga going on in the country was just to add colour to it and that’s all, nothing like changing of bill size or faces on it? Something that my ex Philomena can do with a Snapchat filter. Chai. Nsogbu 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️”

Another user added, “You guys could have done better. What is redesigned here? Where is the concept or design structure? Y’all just added a filter and saying this is a redesign? Many of us know how to handle InDesign and psp so calling this a redesign is appalling. This is saddening Bash.”

See Tweet below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Which kind yansh be this?” – Ini Edo dragged as she shows off…

“I started seeing magg0ts” – Lady shares heartbreaking story…

“I have never laughed this hard in a long time” – Nkechi Blessing gushes…

“I don finish am, he sweet pass my husband” – Married lady…

“Divorce isn’t something to celebrate. It is failure” – Justin…

“I go nod you enter c0ma” – Man warns girlfriend as she storms…

Regina Daniels left speechless as husband gifts her N10million for being…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Buhari unveils new design of N200, N500 and N1,000 notes (Photos)

28-year-old lady set to divorce husband 5 months into marriage after finding out…

27-year-old man overwhelmed as Nigerians make him a millionaire overnight…

Why I can’t have only one boyfriend – BBNaija star, Angel reveals

“He threatened me with poison whenever I refuse him” –…

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike to have their white wedding this weekend in…

“Age is disturbing her” – Uche Ebere slams Lilian Afegbai for saying…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More