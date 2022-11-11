Burna Boy orders Lamborghini, Maybach and customised Bugatti at once

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Award-winning Afrobeats singer, Burna Boy has sets the internet agog as he acquires multi cars in one day.

Burna Boy acquired three exotic, multi-million naira cars which are; Maybach, Bugatti, and Lamborghini.

The singer shared the news on the image sharing app, Instagram as he revealed that he got them in preparation for the Detty December celebration.

He reeled out images of the stunning Lamborghini Aventador, a Mercedes Maybach as well as a yet to arrive Bugatti which is still being customized.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, he queried the car dealership on when his customized ride would be ready and shipped to him.

He wrote; ”In preparation for the fast approaching ONWA DECEMBA.”

Got this too because everyone needs a Maybach.”

“How long till the finish building my custom”

